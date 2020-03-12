Hardin-Simmons University extending spring break then moving to online classes due to coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University is extending spring break then moving over to online classes due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter released Thursday, university officials announced spring break will be extended through March 22 for students, and beginning on March 23, classes will take place online/remotely.

The remote classes will continue through April 13, allowing students to finish out the semester.

Certain schools, like the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing, will begin remote classes on March 18.

All campus activities are canceled through at least April 13, however, athletes will be able to participate in scheduled games and competitions.

Hardin-Simmons officials say they made this decision with hopes that it will, “allow us to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community while helping to slow the spread of the Coronavirus known as COVID-19 and to ensure the continued education of our students.

The full letter from Hardin-Simmons University reads as follows:

A plan has been formulated for Hardin-Simmons University that would allow us to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community while helping to slow the spread of the Coronavirus known as COVID-19 and to ensure the continued education of our students. This plan is consistent with the plans that other universities are now implementing nationwide.

The plan includes the following and is effective immediately:

· Spring Break: Spring Break is extended to include Monday, March 16 to March 22 for students only. Faculty and staff will need to report to campus as normal. However, academic instruction will not begin until March 23 for all students both undergraduate and graduate. (Physician Assistant and Nursing students see the paragraph below.)

· For Students: We will transition to an online/remote learning mode on Monday, March 23. Course work will begin on March 23 and continue to April 13. We will hold all courses remotely in order to allow you to continue your courses this semester with as few disruptions as possible. Students will receive detailed information in a separate email on accessing your courses via online learning.

· For Physician Assistant and Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing Students: We plan to transition to an online/remote learning mode on Wednesday, March 18. After Spring Break and at least until April 13, we will hold all courses remotely in order to allow you to continue your courses this semester with as few disruptions as possible. Students will receive detailed information in a separate email on accessing your courses via online learning.

· Faculty: You will be hearing from your dean soon with more details about moving your classes online. The Office of Online Education is prepared to assist faculty with this transition. Faculty should report to campus on Monday, March 16th and be available for online training.

· Staff: For the time being, all staff should continue reporting to work as usual and take the recommended steps to prevent illness. Vice President approval is required to work from home and that will be approved on a case by case basis. We ask that staff who are feeling sick to please remain at home and follow normal protocols.

· On-Campus Housing, Dining and Activities: Residence halls and dining facilities, based on demand, will be open during the next three weeks; however, we ask students to determine whether their campus or permanent residence is safest. As students think about and make decisions on returning to campus, please consider the CDC’s criteria for people considered to be at higher risk, including older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions by clicking this link.

· Campus Events: All campus events through April 13 have been postponed or modified. You will receive additional information from your event’s sponsor in the near future.

· All persons: Anyone in the HSU community who develops a cough or fever, or is feeling ill, should remain at home and off-campus if possible. Please follow CDC and local health department protocols regarding self-isolation. Click here for: CDC information website or Texas Department of State Health Services site.

· Athletes: Students who are involved in Spring sports (Golf, Tennis, Baseball, Softball and Track) will be allowed to participate in practices and scheduled competitions. Coaches and Athletic Trainers will continue to exercise and encourage the preventative measures that can help reduce the risk of an infectious disease.

For student-athletes who are not in a traditional season sport, please refer to the On-Campus Housing, Dining and Activities paragraph above.

Fans are encouraged to watch the live stream broadcast of certain events or follow live stats through the HSU Athletics App.

We realize that this decision will create some disruption and disappointment. However, it is compelling that we take these steps in order to keep the risk of spreading relatively low and hopefully make it through the remainder of the semester without a confirmed case on campus. We feel that the spread of the virus is our #1 concern and these measures will hopefully do that before the first case arrives.

Numerous questions will rise as the events unfold. We are setting up a website with answers to frequently asked questions and will be sending out more detailed communications about various elements of this plan, which we will also post on the website. As this is an evolving situation, we will also provide updates if there are significant changes to the plan outlined in this email.

During this time, I ask that all involved exercise patience and understanding as we pivot to provide and protect in such a short period of time. Your prayers are also greatly appreciated.

We’re thankful for those who work to help keep us safe and continue to be dedicated to providing an “excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.”