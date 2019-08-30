Hardin-Simmons University’s new program admits students without considering ACT, SAT scores

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Hardin-Simmons University is excited to announce the creation of the new Recommended Scholars Admissions Program.

This program, which is a modified test-optional program, allows principals, teachers and counselors to recommend their students for admissions to HSU.

We know that SAT and ACT scores are not always the best indicators of a student’s ability to do well in the college classroom. We believe that school administrators and teachers know better than anyone who would be successful in the college arena, and who would be a good fit for HSU.

“For the incoming freshmen class of 2020, we will begin to admit and award merit aid to students based partially on the recommendations of their high school counselors and principals. We believe the high school academic record and the endorsement of trusted high school faculty and staff who know the student’s potential and capabilities are better predictors of college success than an ACT or SAT score. Prevailing academic research, growing adoption of testoptional policies, and our own internal data supports this claim,” says Vicki House, vice president for enrollment management.

The Recommended Scholars Program will be piloted with local high schools and students exclusively at this time. The initial cohort will be leveraged to obtain data and determine the future viability of a larger adoption of the program and potentially, a modified testoptional admissions path for the cohort of 2021.

“In the coming days and weeks, we hope to disseminate this exciting opportunity and strategy to the surrounding media outlets and Big Country high schools. Join us in championing the Recommended Scholars Program. As always, we want the best and brightest at HSU,” House concludes.

For more information visit the website for the Recommended Scholars Program.