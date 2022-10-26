ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene.
These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website):
John Rangel
Missing Since: Jun 8, 2022
Missing From: Abilene, TX
DOB: May 20, 2005
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 165 lbs
Other: May be wearing glasses.
Congetta Lyons
Missing Since: September 3, 2022
Missing From: Abilene, TX
DOB: September 6, 2005
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 155 lbs
Zukareo Olvera
Missing Since: August 5, 2022
Missing From: Abilene, TX
DOB: October 12, 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial – Black/Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 115 lbs
Javier Martinez
Missing Since: September 22, 2022
Missing From: Abilene, TX
DOB: April 9, 2007
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 165 lbs
Anyone who knows where these missing children may be is asked to call NCMEC at 1(800)843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331. If the children are believed to be in danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately.