ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene.

These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website):

John Rangel

John Rangel, reported missing in June 2022

Missing Since: Jun 8, 2022

Missing From: Abilene, TX

DOB: May 20, 2005

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 165 lbs

Other: May be wearing glasses.

Congetta Lyons

Congetta Lyons, reported missing in September 2022

Missing Since: September 3, 2022

Missing From: Abilene, TX

DOB: September 6, 2005

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 155 lbs



Zukareo Olvera

Zukareo Olvera, reported missing in August 2022.

Missing Since: August 5, 2022

Missing From: Abilene, TX

DOB: October 12, 2006

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial – Black/Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 115 lbs



Javier Martinez

Javier Martinez, reported missing in September 2022.

Missing Since: September 22, 2022

Missing From: Abilene, TX

DOB: April 9, 2007

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 165 lbs

Anyone who knows where these missing children may be is asked to call NCMEC at 1(800)843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331. If the children are believed to be in danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

