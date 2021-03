ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents across Abilene may be able to hear Dyess AFB doing demolition training Monday.

Team Dyess EOD is conducting the live demo training at the ammo dump near Ammo Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

KTAB and KRBC have already received calls from concerned citizens wondering what the noises were. They report hearing explosions and loud booms.

Smoke and fire has also been associated with demolition training in the past.