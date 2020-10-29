HEB Feast of Sharing to be drive-thru event at Abilene Convention Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB’s annual Feast of Sharing will be a drive-thru event at the Abilene Convention Center this year.

Anyone who wants a free holiday meal can visit the drive thru pick up location in the north parking lot of the convention center on N 6th Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, December 17.

“The ready to heat refrigerated Meal Simple holiday dinners will consist of roasted turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes with garlic butter,” according to a press release.

Patrons can enter the drive through lane at North 7th Street and Pine Street before going through the line then exiting onto either Cedar Street or North 8th Street.

Everyone participating is asked to social distance, wear masks, and practice no contact.

HEB expects to serve more than 4,000 meals on each day of the Feast of Sharing.

Latest Posts: