HEB to feed thousands for free in Abilene Tuesday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB is hosting their 15th annual ‘Feast of Sharing’ Tuesday night.

The free holiday celebration will take place at the Abilene Convention Center on the 1100 block of N. 6th Street from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“The event, which is open to the public, also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a visit from Santa. On the menu will be glazed ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and apple pie,” according to a press release.

The release also states flu shots will be available free-of-charge to anyone who many need one.

At least 7,000 attendees are expected this year.

