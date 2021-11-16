Help keep your neighbors warm during Operation Heat Our Homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Global Samaritan Resources is setting out to keep Abilene families warm once again with their 3rd annual Operation Heat Our Homes drive.

The non-profit is asking the public to either buy heaters or donate funds to purchase heaters during the drive, which is taking place at Northern Tool + Equipment on the 3200 block of S. Clack Street November 19-28.

Just visit the store to purchase project-specific heather models, or make monetary donations on the Global Samaritan website.

“Upon collection, the heaters will be distributed to those in need throughout the community,” a press release explains.

Anyone who is in need of a heater this winter is encouraged to call 2-1-1 to get in contact with distributing agencies after the drive ends November 28.