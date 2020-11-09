Hendrick Health System ‘aware of network security threat’ at main campus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System says they’re aware of a network security threat that’s impacting their main campus in Abilene.

Hospital officials say Hendrick’s IT Department became aware of the undisclosed threat over the weekend, prompting them to shut down their networks in response.

Law enforcement is working with the hospital around the clock to mitigate the threat, and in the meantime, hospital staff are working offline.

The Brownwood campus and Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene are not affected by the threat at this time.

Read the full statement from Hendrick Health System CEO Brad Holland below:

Over the weekend, our information technology department became aware of a network security threat at Hendrick Medical Center (main campus) and some Hendrick clinics. To fully address the issue, we have shut down Hendrick IT networks. Our primary goal is to maintain patient safety while administering downtime procedures. At this time, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and Hendrick Medical Center South are not impacted by the issue. Be confident that we have been working around the clock to assess and resolve the issue. Like many other healthcare organizations, network security threats are an unfortunate reality in our industry and we have coordinated with industry experts and law enforcement to address the issue to get our networks back up and running. We apologize to our patients for the inconvenience, and we will share an update when we know more.

