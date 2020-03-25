Hendrick Medical Center accepting homemade face mask donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Medical Center is accepting homemade cloth face mask donations.

The hospital published a mask sewing pattern on their website Tuesday after getting many inquiries about how the public can help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once your masks are complete, place them in a plastic bag and bring to Hendrick Medical Center’s Shelton Building at 2000 Pine St. Collection bins are located inside the double doors,” a social media posts explains.

Anyone with questions can call (325)670-2317 for more information!

