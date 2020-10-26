Hendrick Medical Center nears 15% threshold for COVID-19 patients, ICUs remains full

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Medical Center is nearing the 15% threshold for COVID-19 patients as both Abilene ICUs remain full.
Monday afternoon, Hendrick Medical Center gave an update on their COVID-19 situation, saying that “although we have not yet reached the 15% State definition threshold in our Big Country trauma service area, we are concerned that we may well be on our way.”
If the Big Country trauma service area were to surpass the 15% hospitalization threshold, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will likely enact additional business capacity restrictions.
Hendrick officials say the percentage of admitted patients with COVID-19 now is 14.29%, a number inflated by a recent rapid growth in local cases and a historic hospitalization rate.
“This past weekend alone, Hendrick Medical Center unfortunately had to deny surrounding healthcare facilities the ability to transfer inpatients to our care,” a press release from Hendrick Medical Center reveals. “Not all of these transfer requests were COVID-19 related, but it demonstrates the increased need as the pandemic continues for acute hospital services in our region, state and nation.”
ICUs remain full or at capacity for both Abilene hospitals, making actions like social distancing and practicing good hygiene of the utmost importance.
For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Abilene and around the region, stick with BigCountryHomepage.com.
