Hendrick Medical Center nears 15% threshold for COVID-19 patients, ICUs remains full

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday, the Airpower History Tour brought historic World War II aircraft to Abilene.

"It makes you wonder if this is what one of them sounded like, what did it sound like when they had 300 of them flying in formation," said Sgt. Rocky Smith.

People in the Big Country had the opportunity to see, and even ride legendary aircraft like the B-29, T-6, PT-13, and more.

"To honor the men and women who have flown these aircraft and built these aircraft back in the war. To educate the general public and especially young people about the sacrifices that they made at that time," said Airpower History Tour Public Information Officer Jacques Robitaille.

These historic planes bring emotion out of people all over the world. Including veterans, their families, and those who defied gender roles to build them.

"When I see somebody breakdown in tears because they're remembering their fathers who flew the airplanes, and quite often we have a lot of the Rosie the Riveter's come out, and they're looking at the airplanes they helped build. That's very moving for me," said Sgt. Smith.

One Sweetwater man had the opportunity to be a passenger on the t-6, and he says that experience reminded him of his stepfather.

"My step-dad, he flew the Avenger in the war, and it kind of gives me the feeling of what he was going through in the airplane. Of course, he was being shot at during the time, and it just kind of takes me back to that,” said Britt Carry.

This year's Airpower History Tour had to adjust their schedule because of the pandemic, but the crew running the tour says it is important to make sure these historic bombers continue to take flight.

"We bring the museum to the people. So that gives a lot more people the opportunity to these planes up close and personal. To be able to touch them, to be able to hear them, to be able to smell them when they start up. That's one of the big differences about what we do, as opposed to folks just going to a museum,” said Robitaille.

You can find more information about the Airpower History Tour here.