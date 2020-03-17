High winds, hail, tornadoes possible during severe storms in Big Country through Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – High winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible during severe storms across the Big Country overnight through Thursday.

KTAB and KRBC meteorologists say Wednesday through Thursday morning is forecast to have an enhanced risk of severe weather, making Wednesday a weather alert day.

Much of the Big Country, including Abilene, could experience widespread severe weather during numerous thunderstorms that are expected to begin after after midnight then continue to move across the area through sunrise Thursday.

Storms could begin developing as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening as they originate in the Permian Basin and migrate east.

Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes pose the biggest threats, but heavy rainfall is also predicted – an anticipated 1-2 inches overnight.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage to remain weather aware!

Latest Posts: