Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

High winds, hail, tornadoes possible during severe storms in Big Country through Thursday

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – High winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible during severe storms across the Big Country overnight through Thursday.

KTAB and KRBC meteorologists say Wednesday through Thursday morning is forecast to have an enhanced risk of severe weather, making Wednesday a weather alert day.

Much of the Big Country, including Abilene, could experience widespread severe weather during numerous thunderstorms that are expected to begin after after midnight then continue to move across the area through sunrise Thursday.

Storms could begin developing as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening as they originate in the Permian Basin and migrate east.

Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes pose the biggest threats, but heavy rainfall is also predicted – an anticipated 1-2 inches overnight.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage to remain weather aware!

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News