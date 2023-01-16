ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hispanic Leadership Council is asking the community for help finding the cause behind what they’re calling a “recent rash of suspicious fires” at an Abilene park.

Tuesday a 5:00 p.m., the Council will be holding a press conference to discuss the fires, which have been happening in and around Sears Park.

Most recently, playground equipment at the park caught fire Friday morning, and now the entire structure must be replaced, costing an estimated $150,000 to $200,000.

Residents in the area also say that they often see the aftermath of fires at the park, and they suspect it may be children or teens behind the damage.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more coverage on the Sears Park Fires. No further information has been released.