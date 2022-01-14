Historical Abilene shopping center “Burro Alley” up for sale

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Here in the Key City, historical shopping Burro Alley is looking for a new owner, including one of Abilene’s well-known Mexican restaurants “El Fenix Café.”

“Burro Alley is significant, it’s part of what is their business. It’s what makes their business unique, it’s what makes this place unique,” said Real estate broker, Dr. John Hill with Barrett & Hill Real Estate.

Right off South 1st Street, you will find a hidden gem and a path to a courtyard, filled with shops, a fountain, and Abilene’s staple El Fenix. The café served Mexican food for the last 83 years before deciding to close back in December of 2020.

Dr. Hill said the previous restaurant owner, Olivia Velez, is willing to sell her recipes too. Velez is hoping that whoever buys will not just buy the property but the whole restaurant concept.

“The food was always good, and I was really looking forward to them re-opening,” said Melissa Darnell with Hello Healthy Nutrition Studio.

Darnell said the surrounding tenants in the Burro Alley area are sad to see her go and hopes the next owner will have the power to keep the foot traffic alive.

“When you combine something that is unique, with something that is personal, it becomes something that is important. And I think that’s what Burro Alley is to Abilene,” said Dr. Hill.

Regardless of the future vision and what’s to come for the other 11 shops, the current tenants are willing to stick around and continue serving the Abilene community.

“They all want to stay; they want to find a future landlord that’s going to be able to keep all of this together,” said Dr. Hill.

Click here to see the listing for Burro Alley.