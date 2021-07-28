Holocaust survivor tells story in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A holocaust survivor told her story in Abilene on Friday.



Paula Weissman was originally sent to Auschwitz in Nazi Germany during World War II as a young girl, and later to Bergen Belsen.

The holocaust survivor spoke to a local group about her experience and about coming to America after the war.



Weissman was originally scheduled to speak last year to students from all over Abilene ISD but Covid pushed back the telling of her emotional story here until last week.



Resident Shea Hall said, “I think that when she was taken by the Nazis and she kept trying to run to her mom, which that is what we would all do. It really was emotional.”



Weissman was imprisoned at Auschwitz at the same time as Anne Frank. Weissman’s trip to Abilene was the very first time she ever had left New York City since arriving there after the war.