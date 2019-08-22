Home, detached garage involved in south Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home and detached garage were involved in a south Abilene house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at a home on the 700 block of Chestnut Street to find the detached garage fully engulfed in flames, which had started to spread to the exterior of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished and both structures were vacant, so no injuries have been reported.

The garage is a total loss and the home sustained damage to the outside, causing an estimated $5,000 worth of total damage.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of this fire.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.