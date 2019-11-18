House, vehicle shot multiple times in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house and vehicle were shot in Abilene early Sunday morning.

The victims told police they were asleep at a home on the 1300 block of Plum Street when they were woken by a loud noise just after 5:30 a.m., according to a police report.

When they looked around, the report states the victims found the house and a vehicle parked outside were damaged from multiple gunshots.

“The reporting parties said they did not hear any gunshots before hearing the noise that woke them up,” according to the report.

This is now being investigated as an incident of Deadly Conduct.

