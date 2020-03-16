How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISDs are helping students get free meals while schools are closed through at least Friday due to COVID-19.

Abilene ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under, even if they don’t usually qualify for free or reduced meals.

Breakfast, which will be cereal, milk, and juice, will be served at the following locations from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. each day:

Martinez Elementary School – 1250 Merchant St

– 1250 Merchant St Johnston Elementary Schoo l – 3633 N 14th St

l – 3633 N 14th St Bowie Elementary School – 2034 Jeanette St

2034 Jeanette St Clack Middle School – 1610 Corsicana Ave

– 1610 Corsicana Ave Craig Middle School – 702 S Judge Ely Blvd

702 S Judge Ely Blvd Madison Middle School – 3145 Barrow St

– 3145 Barrow St Mann Middle School – 2545 Mimosa Dr

Lunch, which will be a ham and cheese sandwich on a croissant, individually packaged carrots and apples and milk, will be served at the same locations from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Only students who are in a vehicle at the time of pickup will be given a meal.

Wylie ISD is still finalizing their free meal plans.

Jimmy John’s in Abilene is also offering a free child’s sandwich and drink with adult meals purchased at the store through March 20.

