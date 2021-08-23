How to watch Wylie Little League’s World Series game two

Wylie Little League is set to take on Michigan in their second world series.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie Little League is set to take on a team from Michigan during their second Little League World Series game.

They won their first game against a team from Washington Friday by a score of 6-0 and have been waiting to play their second game, which was postponed due to inclement weather.

Game two is now set to take place Monday, August 23. It will be aired live on ESPN beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Drawing eyes from across the nation, 12-year-old Ella Bruning is living up to her status as a ‘studette’, scoring the first run for Wylie during the opener for the Little League World Series.

She is the only girl on the team.