ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For years, 27-year-old Meagan Smith was a patient at Daybreak. Her father Tim Smith said Meagan is a person with a disability and requires care.

“She’s very medically fragile has an ileostomy bag,” said Tim.

Within the last year or so, her mother Pam Smith noticed the quality of care declining.

“Its been within this past year that things have gotten worse and worse. There has been a decline in services specifically the dayhab. It’s deplorable. There’s no central air out there. The facility is not safe. It is by highway 277 S,” said Pam.

Pam added often when she would pick up Meagan, she would find her extremely dehydrated, which can be dangerous with all her underlying health issues. Tim said when he went to pick her up on June 12 of this year, he found something unimaginable.

“And I walked in to the smell of urine, feces, flies everywhere – her ileostomy bag full with flies on it flies on her face,” shared Tim.

The Smiths also mentioned last Monday, Meagan was rushed to the hospital as a result of the dehydration.

“Pam and I realized we have to get our daughter out of there,” shared Tim.

As of a result of the quality of care, the Smiths filed an official complaint with Adult Protective Services against the facility.

“My first thought was ‘I’m so glad we’re getting our daughter out of here’ and my next thought was ‘what about all these other people that are at the mercy of this company’,” said Tim.

Photos taken by Meagan’s attorney Meredith Hatch show how conditions currently look inside. Meagan’s mom Pam shares she believes staffing issues are a reason why conditions have gotten to this point.

“They need more caregivers, ideally. Caregivers only last so long and then they get burnt out – too much responsibility, not enough pay,” added Pam.

A former daybreak employee who wishes to remain anonymous says they quit because at times things felt helpless.

“We get tired and we’re sitting there, and it’s a lot of back and forth. Are we supposed to sit there and keep going until we’re extremely burnt out and puts our health at risk,” added the former employee.

Texas Health and Human Services currently has an investigation open at the facility. The outcome will determine what actions are necessary from an enforcement standpoint. As for the Smiths, they hope to give a voice to those who cant speak for themselves.

“She’s nonverbal, so I had to be her voice other people out there are nonverbal as well,” added Pam.

Tim adds this issue is part of a bigger conversation.

“It needs to be addressed at the state level as well and locally, I can’t stand to see our most needy population being treated this way and cared for this way it is not okay,” shared Tim.

Megan will be moved to another adult living facility on July 6th where her family is excited about a new start but say the unsanitary conditions at the facility need to be addressed, as well as the staffing issues, sharing the next step is for the “higher ups” in the company to make a change.