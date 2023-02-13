ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Signs bearing the state and national flag alongside the motto “In God We Trust” will soon hang at every Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD campus, donated to the districts by the Abilene Freedom League.

Upon donation the signs are required to be displayed on these public campuses as a result of Texas Senate Bill 797.

“We were surprised to find that, so far, in the Abilene area, nobody has done that yet,” said Tyler Lineweaver with Abilene Freedom League (AFL).

Signs presented to AISD by Abilene Freedom League

The AFL raised the funds through community donation. Donating any surplus money not used on the signs to school outreach programs within the districts.

The AFL presented the signs to Abilene ISD at their February 6th school board meeting during public comment, and plans to do the same at the upcoming WISD board meeting.