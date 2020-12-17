Indicted: Abilene man accused of shooting, killing former co-worker on I-20

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of shooting and killing his former co-worker on I-20 has been indicted.

Jordan Spraggins, 26, was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Murder for the death of Steven Phariss, 21.

Pharris was found dead inside his truck after a crash was reported on the interstate in September.

Court documents state he suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, neck, and torso.

Investigators believe Phariss was traveling east down the interstate in a 2004 maroon or red Chevy Silverado extended-cab pickup when he crossed the median and ended up facing the opposite direction on westbound I-20.

Court documents obtained by KTAB/KRBC now paint more of the picture.

The court documents state that Phariss and Spraggins had previously had at least one physical altercation and Spraggins had told witnesses he was going to kill Phariss. The two had been co-workers before Spraggins was fired, the documents state.

According to the documents, Phariss had been in a relationship with Spraggins’ wife. The court documents state there had been incidents at the employer concerning the woman.

Cellphone data also showed Spraggins near the area where Phariss was killed, according to documents.

Spraggins remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

This was the third homicide in Abilene of 2020.

The woman documents say is Spraggins’ wife disputes the claim, saying they are separated.

