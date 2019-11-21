Indicted: Abilene man accused of soliciting teen for sex online

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of soliciting a teen for sex online has been indicted.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Elias Leyva, 27, Thursday for Online Solicitation of a Minor in connection to an incident, which occurred in June 2019.

Court documents state Leyva texted an undercover police officer after the officer posted a profile on an online date site pretending to be a minor.

When asked, the undercover officer told Leyva he was 15, but Leyva continued to send him sexually explicit messages then arranged to meet the officer at Leyva’s home.

Levya was released from jail as part of a supervised release program.

