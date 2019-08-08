Indicted: Abilene man accused of videotaping himself sexually abusing child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of recording himself sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 has been indicted.

Danny Boyd, 31, was indicted Thursday on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state police began investigating Boyd in July when his girlfriend came forward and said she found videos on Boyd’s phone of him sexually abusing the child.

His girlfriend, who knew the child, recognized the child’s clothing, according to the documents, which state that when showed the videos, the child’s mother recognized the clothing as well.

The child made an outcry of abuse to detectives during the investigation and when Boyd was interviewed, the documents state he claimed the videos were of him cheating on his girlfriend with other adults.

Boyd was arrested at the end of May and remains held in jail on a $100,000 bond.