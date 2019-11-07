Indicted: Abilene man says he was possessed while sexually assaulting child during séance

An Abilene man who says he was possessed while he sexually assaulted a child during a séance has been indicted.

James Thompson, 20, was indicted Thursday for one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to the incident, which took place in January.

Court documents state a child under the age of 12 told police she was doing a séance with Thompson when his voice changed and he began to be “possessed”.

He touched the child inappropriately then sexually assaulted her, according to the documents, which state the child believes he was “possessed by a spirit”.

A physical exam revealed the child showed signs of sexual abuse.

When interviewed, Thompson says he, “remembers performing the séance, but claims to have no memory of what happened when he was possessed.”

Thomspson was arrested for this crime in June then released after posting a $60,000 bond.

