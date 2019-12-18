Indicted: Abilene police search child sex crime suspect’s phone, find child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A child sex crime suspect was indicted on another charge after Abilene police searched his phone and found child pornography.

Santos Martinez, 21, was indicted Wednesday for Possession of Child pornography in connection to an investigation that took place in March.

Abilene police arrested Martinez for a child sex crime that happened in Jones County and obtained a warrant to search his phone.

The search revealed multiple images depicting child pornography, according to court documents.

Martinez is now awaiting trial on both the child sex crime and child pornography charges.

