Indicted: Abilene suspects accused of killing man for bail money

BILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects accused of killing a man on New Year’s Eve while trying to rob him for money to bail their friend out of jail have been indicted.

Tyree Neal, Rodaeshia Hines, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo were all indicted Thursday for Aggravated Robbery and Murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old David Devora, who was shot and killed December 31.

Court documents state Hines told police she agreed to drive the getaway vehicle while she and the other three suspects went to “hit a lick”, which she admitted was slang for committing a robbery.

Hines says she dropped Howard, Neal, and Wright-Collazo off a home on Rountree Drive then watched as they walked up to the door, where Devora answered.

She also said she saw Devora, “became afraid and tried to shut the door,” the documents state.

During his interview with police, the documents reveal Howard admitted to firing the fatal shot and, “stated that he did not mean to shoot and that they were to rob Devora to bail out [a friend].”

Hines also told police they were going to rob Devora to get bail money for a friend who was in the Taylor County Jail.

Both Howard and Neal were armed when they went up to the home, but Howard said he was the one who rang the doorbell.

All four suspects remain held in jail on bonds totaling at least $250,000 each.

