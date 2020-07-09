Indicted: Three suspects accused of stealing information to cash forged checks arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects accused of stealing identifying information to cash forged checks in Abilene have been indicted.

Brent Falcon, 35, Clarence Tate, 26, and Rayana Tate, 23, all from Georgia, were arrested at a south Abilene business in February after trying to cash a forged check.

During a search of their vehicle, officers found, “multiple pieces of identifying information from several victims including mail from multiple states, property which was discovered to have been stolen from a burglary in another state, marijuana and other drugs,” according to a press release.

All three suspects were indicted Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information.

