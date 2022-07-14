Sign in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Despite a summer full of triple-digit temps, a local church wants to reassure everyone that Abilene is not actually hotter than hell.

Westminster Presbyterian Church off S. 14th Street this reminder on display on their front sign:

“Contrary to popular belief, Abilene is not hotter than hell.”

The sign also advertises their upcoming church service Sunday at 10:55 a.m., perhaps for anyone who is interested in learning more.

Jokes aside, Abilene has had one of the hottest years to-date, and if the trend of breaking records continues through the Summer, 2022 could be the hottest year EVER recorded.

Temperatures in July alone have been averaging more than 103 degrees each day, which is the hottest first half of July Abilene has ever seen.

There have been at least 23 high temperature records broken in Abilene since the beginning of May.

Abilene is also in a large rainfall deficit for the year, contributing to drought conditions.

