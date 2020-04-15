Isolation shelter set up at Abilene Convention Center for homeless COVID-19 patients

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An isolation shelter has been set up at the Abilene Convention Center for homeless COVID-19 patients with nowhere to recover.

The shelter was established at the beginning of the week, though city representatives say they haven’t needed to use it yet.

“It is something we hope to not have to use but want to be prepared for any potential situations that may arise to limit exposures within the community,” Health Department Director Annette Lerma says. “Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the City of Abilene reported 74 positive cases of COVID-19, with more than 100 tests still pending.

Monday morning, Mayor Anthony Williams extended the City’s disaster declaration, which mandates people stay in their homes unless working for an essential business or performing essential activities.

The order in now in effect through April 30.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: