ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you were outside Sunday morning, you probably saw the smoke from an Abilene house fire. This house fire was on N 2nd Street, and it resulted in the residents losing everything they owned.

This Sunday morning was so overwhelming for David McDonald, the owner of the house, that he cannot go near his old neighborhood.

“It was just gone,” says McDonald.

He says he was getting in the shower when his roommate knocked on the door saying they had to leave.

“We only had time to grab the dogs and get out.,” McDonald recalls.

Within five minutes, the entire house was in flames, spreading from the condemned house next door.

“It was everything. Everything I’ve ever owned,” he says.

Neighbors stood around not knowing what they could do to help.

“By the time I saw the fire, the house was completely in flames,” says Russell Blaschke, neighbor of McDonald.

Today, the house is unrecognizable, and neighbors have been driving by to see what is left.

“It was pretty scary,” says Blaschke.

Now, McDonald does not know what to do.

“Everyone says let me know how I can help you, and it’s like- I have no idea how to answer that question,” he says.

One of his roommates was not home at the time of the fire, and he did not get there until it was too late.

“We got there, and there it was–on fire,” says Bruce Trogdon, McDonald’s roommate.

He wishes he could have been there, not to save his own items, but to help McDonald save something that was special to him. This would have been David’s hat box, which was full of David’s special memories and keepsakes.

“It had everything that I’ve ever really truly cared about. Pictures of friends who have passed away, things like that,” says McDonald.

They are still processing all that they have lost, and they are hopeful that they will get through this time.

They are in need of the following items along with any other necessities:

Shirts in sizes small, medium, and large.

Shoes in sizes 9.5, 10, and size 11 boots.

Men’s pants in sizes 30×30 and 32×34.

Women’s pants in size 2 longs.

Toiletries

Tools

If you are willing to donate, reach out to David McDonald on Facebook.