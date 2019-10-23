Jaguar at Abilene Zoo diagnosed with cancer, receiving hospice care

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A jaguar at the Abilene Zoo has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently receiving hospice care.

Estrella, who is only 4-years-old, was hospitalized with a high white blood cell count last week, and subsequent testing reveals she has a rare form of cancer, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

“This isn’t typical leukemia you see in house cats,” stated Abilene Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle, “This is an extremely rare form of cancer even in humans. Estrella’s condition is complicated by hyperviscosity syndrome which causes the blood to thicken and can result in headaches, Vertigo, eye problems, and even seizures. Estrella’s prognosis is not good.”

Treatment, such as administrating chemotherapy, are significantly harder to do when dealing with a large carnivore such as Estrella.

An oncologist is currently discussing options with zoo staff.

In the meantime, she is receiving hospice care to make her as comfortable as possible.

Estrella made headlines in 2017 when she scaled a rock wall and entered a crawl space to escape her enclosure, killing a spider monkey before she was recaptured.

