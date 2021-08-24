Junior Achievement and State Farm team up for work readiness initiative

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – State Farm continues to lead the way in local support of Junior Achievement of Abilene as they gave a grant for $8,500 to help fund the JA Work Readiness Program – “It’s My Future” for the 20/21 school year in providing classes for 8th graders across the Big Country. Because of State Farm, JA was able to open up more classes virtually and continue teaching this program through a very difficult year for students across the Big Country.

On August 19, 2021 at the opening of Junior Achievement of Abilene’s first board meeting/retreat to begin the 2021/2022 year, State Farm representatives were able to join us and present the 20/21 grant “in person. Local Abilene State Farm Agents Kim Austin, David Ballard, Melanie Hardy, Risha Sanders and Blake Williams (photographed attached), presented a check to 20/21 Board Chair Misti Collier, and Shaun Martin, Board Chair 21/22 Board Chair.

These State Farm Agents spoke very highly about the importance of our JA Program and what we were accomplishing in our local schools to our 25 + board members and trustees. The Junior Achievement “It’s My Future” Program equips and helps students prepare for a successful financial life by demonstrating the importance of sound habits of budgeting, planning, saving, goal-setting, investing, and managing risk.

“It is through the generous support of businesses like State Farm and their employee volunteers that we can reach as many areas, schools, teachers and students in our community,” stated Junior Achievement Executive Director, Sharon Earnest.

Misti Collier, Board Chair 20/21 added, “Our mission is to inspire young people to succeed in a global economy by developing the desire in young people to stay in school and value lifelong learning, developing positive attitudes toward work and contributing to a diverse society, and utilizing business/education partnerships, like the one with State Farm, which creates a bridge between the classroom and the workplace.”