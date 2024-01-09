ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A child jumped out of a moving vehicle on East Highway 80 in Abilene Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the highway near the intersection with Cockerell Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police told KTAB and KRBC the car was traveling east down the road when a 12-year-old child, who a parent says was in the backseat upset, opened the door and jumped out.

Due to the impact of landing on the road, the child was knocked unconscious, prompting a passerby to perform CPR. It was this scene that many drivers witnessed as they were driving to work, causing them to think a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

However, police say the child was never struck by traffic and was later transported to the hospital while conscious, and they are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

No citations were issued, and no further information is available at this time.