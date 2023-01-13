ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness.

Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness.

“Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the hopes of preventing an outbreak,” a social media statement explains. “We are consulting with our partnering veterinarians and attempting to take every precaution possible.”

While the shelter is closed, staff will be organizing a vaccination clinic for those in need, but they are urging anyone who can do so to get their pets vaccinated as soon as possible.

All animals at the shelter are vaccinated upon intake and given boosters two weeks later if they haven’t been adopted.

It’s currently unknown when the Abilene Animal Shelter will re-open to the public. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.