Keep Abilene Beautiful hosting Tire Amnesty Days in October

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful will be hosting Tire Amnesty Days this October.

October 11 and 12 from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., Abilene residents can go to the Environmental Recycle Center at 2209 Oak Street to dispose of old tires and rims.

The center will accept up to 8 passenger vehicle tires without rims for free. Passenger vehicle tires with rims and truck tires without rims will cost $5 per tire. Truck tires with rims will cost $8 per tire.

No commercial or agriculture tires will be accepted during amnesty days.

Anyone who wants to dispose of tires must provide a Drivers License and current City of Abilene water bill.

For more information, visit the City of Abilene’s website.

