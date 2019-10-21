Kitchen catches fire inside south Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A kitchen caught fire inside a south Abilene home Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home near the intersection of Edgemont Drive and Meander Street around 2:00 p.m.

A police officer saw smoke billowing from the home and called 9-1-1.

Fire fighters responded and were able to quickly get the flames contained.

No one was injured during the fire, which investigators have determined originated in the kitchen.

At this time, it’s unknown how much damage the fire caused.

