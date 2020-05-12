Kitchen fire spreads to neighboring apartments in south Abilene, residents displaced

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple residents have been displaced after a kitchen fire at an apartment complex in south Abilene.

The fire happened at the Windchase Village Apartments on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road around 2:00 p.m.

First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a resident cooking caused the fire, which spread to his apartment and neighboring units.

This person likely used water to put out a grease fire, investigators believe.

No injuries have been reported but witnesses say they saw a person jump from a balcony to escape the fire and a dog, who did survive, had to be rescued from inside.

Residents from at least two units at the complex have been displaced.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: