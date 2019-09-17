KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 17 years ago, case remains cold

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment 17 years ago, and to this day, the case remains cold.

Abilene police told KTAB and KRBC Monday morning that “there is nothing new to report and our detectives are very busy dealing with the many in depth investigations from previous weeks.”

Servo moved to Abilene in 2002 with high hopes of beginning a long career in journalism. She was only reporting with KRBC for three months when she was sexually assaulted, strangled, and killed.

Her ex-boyfriend Ralph Sepulveda remains the only named suspect in her death. Servo and Sepulveda once shared the apartment where her body was found.

Sepulveda joined Servo in her journey to Abilene when she accepted the job at KRBC. Their relationship came to an end shortly after when Servo discovered he had a secret fiance and child back in Montana, but the couple resolved to remain friends.

Sepulveda’s last known residence is in Baltimore, Maryland, according to Servo’s father, Normon Olson, hasn’t given up hope and is still actively searching for her killer alongside APD.

This case, which has been cold for years, can finally close if the break everyone has been waiting for comes through – a single tip could could give Jennifer the justice she deserves.

Anyone who has knowledge of the crime should call the Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

In 2014, police said they were ‘investigating new leads‘ but never elaborated on those leads and have no further information on what came of that investigation.

