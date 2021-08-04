KRBC wins statewide public service award for adoption series

(KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC is being recognized for their efforts in getting foster children in the Big Country adopted.

The “Forever Family” series, which features a child ready to be adopted each Wednesday, won the Bonner McLane Public Service Award at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) annual convention.



This feature started in late 2020 and has seen tremendous success. Adoptions in the county have gone up by 400% in recent months.



The segment, sponsored by Arrow Ford and supported by Beltway Church, CASA of the Big Country, is a partnership with 2Ingage, the agency responsible for foster care placement in the Big Country.

“We are proud to be honored with this award but what’s even more humbling is how the Big Country has stepped up to help our children,” said KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz. “We are proud to be the station committed and invested in our community.”



2Ingage receives thousands of inquiries based on the segment to adopt and foster children.

The Texas Association of Broadcasters created the Bonner McLane Public Service Awards to recognize television and radio stations’ outstanding contributions and service to their local communities – including news coverage.

