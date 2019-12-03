KRBC’s ‘Share Your Christmas’ food drive taking place Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – KRBC’s longstanding tradition of community involvement and helping those in need continues on Wednesday as the annual ‘Share Your Christmas’ event is planned.

WHO: You, our audience!

WHAT: 2019 KRBC’s Share Your Christmas

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 4 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Walmart on Southwest Drive

WHY: Helping those in need is what we do

KRBC is inviting everyone to help us give back to the Food Bank of West Central Texas during the holiday season.

As Christmas approaches, the food bank’s shelves can be depleted. Anyone is invited to drop off non-perishable food to our team of volunteers that will be standing by Wednesday outside Abilene’s southside Walmart. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

“The KRBC team will be out in full force on Wednesday,” said KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz. “For many, many years, our community has stepped up to help during this food drive. The Big Country always steps up to help.”

