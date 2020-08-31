KTAB, KRBC to host ‘Stronger Together’ conversation on race relations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —As the nationwide discussion over race relations continues, KTAB and KRBC is airing a community conversation on race in Abilene and the Big Country.

“Stronger Together” presented by Arrow Ford, airs on KRBC this Thursday from 6-7 p.m., and on KTAB on Sunday from 12-1 p.m. It will also be streamed on BigCountryHomepage.com and Facebook.

The community conversation will focus on how the Abilene community can become more inclusive for all.

Panelists for the conversation include:

Brandon Osbourne: Executive Director, Abilene Youth Sports Authority

Joyce Sledge: Executive Director, Cultura Local ABI

Abe Walzer: Owner, Alpha Aesthetics

Shawnte Fleming: President of Let Us Breathe Organization, Bail Bond Agent for Bad Boy Bail Bonds

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on this important issue,” said KTAB Vice President/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “Our stations are proud to help our community move forward by having a conversation on race relations. This is a time to listen and learn for all.”

“Stronger Together” will be hosted by KRBC Anchor Joni McKinnon and KTAB Journalist Victor Sotelo.

Latest Posts: