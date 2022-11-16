ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing.

Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program by 2025.

Prior to the agreement, McMurry had filed a lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons for more than $1 million, claiming HSU did not honor a contract for HSU to sell their interests in the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing (PHSSN) to MCM.

“After resolving prior misunderstandings, McMurry confirmed that HSU has fulfilled all duties

owed to the School of Nursing as well as to McMurry,” a press release from Hardin-Simmons University explains.

In response to the agreement, which was reached Wednesday, both parties moved to terminate the ongoing litigation in Taylor County District Court.

All current students enrolled in the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing will continue their education as usual, however, McMurry University will be taking over as the coordinating institution beginning December 1, 2022.

Hardin-Simmons will then begin to focus on building their own school, which should be operational by 2025.

Both nursing programs must receive approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Texas Board of Nursing before they are official.

No further information has been released.

