“Let Us Breathe” remembers George Floyd with Abilene event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday marked the anniversary of the police-involved death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests. “Let Us Breathe” formed in Abilene in the months after Floyd’s murder as the height of racial unrest spanned across the nation.

Since its inception, the organization has played a great role in uniting local black community members.



“Let Us Breathe Abilene” and “From Boys To Gentlemen” hosted an event to mark the anniversary with Mayor Anthony Williams, community members and members of the Abilene Police Department sharing their input and kneeling silently for 9 minutes.



Organizers said it was a great turnout and those who spoke, expressed their commitment to preventing incidents like Floyd’s from happening again.