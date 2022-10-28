ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight.

The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m.

Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area.

Two residents told the fire officials they were woken by a lightning strike then smelled the smoke and noticed it coming into the home, prompting them to evacuate and call 9-1-1.

Investigators were able to confirm lightning started the fire, causing around $100,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.