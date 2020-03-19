List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — More and more stores are making changes to their everyday operations as coronavirus concerns continue.
Several grocery stores in Abilene have amended their store hours and set aside special times for senior citizens to shop.
That list includes:
- Cash Saver – Normal hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dollar General – Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 or 10 p.m. (varies by location) Senior Shopping hour: 8-9 a.m.
- H-E-B – New hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Market Street – New hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Target – New hours 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Senior Shopping hour: 8-9 a.m. Wednesdays
- United Grocery Stores – Hours: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Senior Shopping hour: 6-9 a.m. Monday and Thursday
- Walmart – New hours: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Senior Shopping hour 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays
