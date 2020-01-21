Live fire training at Dyess Air Force Base makes heavy smoke in west Abilene

Live Now
Photo: Abilene Fire Department

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Live fire training at Dyess Air Force Base is making heavy smoke in west Abilene.

During training, large plumes of black smoke are visible across town.

Dyess AFB officials say training is taking place Tuesday and Thursday, so don’t be alarmed.

KTAB and KRBC will continue to monitor the training and will provide updates if additional information is released.

