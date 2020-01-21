Live fire training at Dyess Air Force Base makes heavy smoke in west Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Live fire training at Dyess Air Force Base is making heavy smoke in west Abilene.
During training, large plumes of black smoke are visible across town.
Dyess AFB officials say training is taking place Tuesday and Thursday, so don’t be alarmed.
KTAB and KRBC will continue to monitor the training and will provide updates if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- Melissa Etheridge turns love for Chiefs into new song that you’ll want to rock to
- San Francisco 49ers to wear traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV
- Deadline is tomorrow to file claim on massive Equifax data breach
- Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children
- Report: Hillary Clinton attacks Bernie Sanders, saying ‘nobody likes him’