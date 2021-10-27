Logan’s Roadhouse reopening in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Logan’s Roadhouse is making a comeback in the Abilene area. Originally closed in the spring of 2020, the popular steakhouse chain is set to open in mid-November.

According to Logan’s CEO, Jim Mazany, the chain will celebrate its return, not only with all new specials for the holidays, but will also partner with Toys for Tots to give back to the Abilene area.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with the community while supporting the efforts of local veterans to provide for the children in Abilene during the holiday season.” Jim Mazany, CEO, Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse will pick up right where it left off, at its 3126 S. Clack St. location. An exact date for reopening has not been released.