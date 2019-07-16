Main Abilene homeless camp emptied due to rehousing efforts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s two main homeless camps has been completely emptied due to successful rehousing efforts.

The camp at the end of N. 1st Street no longer had any occupants as of Monday, according to Abilene Hope Haven.

Abilene Hope Haven has been working with other agencies in the West Texas Homeless Network to do outreach missions into these camps and decided to make them a priority during their 100-day homelessness challenge.

About half of the former occupants have been housed by Hope Haven or are in the process of being housed, and the other half have found other arrangements.

In a social media post, Abilene Hope Haven says, “One more thing: Most cities have homeless camps. Lots of cities try to close homeless camps by pushing the people out without giving them positive alternatives. Right now in Abilene, we are working to close our homeless camps the right way. We’re trying to close our camps the only way that we know that actually ends homelessness. And that is through two simple, powerful words. ‘Welcome home.'”

Thursday, the West Texas Homeless Network will hold a press conference to discuss their ongoing rehousing and outreach projects.

