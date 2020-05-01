Mall of Abilene to reopen Friday, May 8

The Mall of Abilene is set to reopen to the public on Friday, May 8.

New operating hours for the mall, located at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Certain areas, like the food court dining area, children’s play area, and interactive games, are closed until further notice, and some stores may have different hours than the mall.

The Mall of Abilene’s reopening comes one week after Governor Greg Abbott gave permission for malls to open across the state, if operating at 25% capacity.

Abilene’s South Branch Library, which is inside the mall, is going to reopen on May 18.

