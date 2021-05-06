Man found dead after house fire in south Abilene

One person was killed during a fatal fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found dead after a house fire in south Abilene early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 1600 block of Peach Street around 5:00 a.m.

Fire fighters arrived on scene, quickly extinguished the flames, and found a male deceased inside.

Investigators say the victim’s identity is unknown at this time. His remains were transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

No further information was released.

